Smartwatches are one of the accessories that best fits our smartphone, and in fact, I recently told you what my experience has been after years using this product day by day, and how it could help you, integrating into your routine and with concrete benefits such as, for example, being able to save battery on your smartphone.

And today we are going to show you a class smartwatch, with a design that we love and features that make it one of the best devices you can buy for its price. And now that it’s on sale on Amazon, it’s one of the best opportunities you have to buy it.

Huawei Watch GT discounted on Amazon, the best opportunity to buy it

The Huawei Watch GT, one of the best smartwatches on the market right now for value for money, is reduced on Amazon to less than 100 euros, And it is one of the best prices that the terminal has had for a long time, so if I were you, I wouldn’t read it, I would think.

Huawei Watch GT 2

Specifications

Dimensions 43mm x 43mm x 10mm

1.2-inch AMOLED display, 390 x 390

Processor Kirin A1

Android and iOS compatibility

Memory 4 GB ROM, 32 MB RAM

455 mAh battery

Others Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Heart Rate Sensor, Barometer, Light Sensor, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2

Protection Resistance to water and dust. Waterproof up to 5 ATM

It is an ideal device to enter the world of smartwatches, either from scratch, or to replace your Xiaomi Mi Band. And basically it has all the functions that we can ask for, including the management of notifications, which will allow us to see the messages that are reaching our mobile.

In addition to this, it has several sports modes to record the sport we do and to measure our times and calories, in addition to of course, logging the daily steps, the hours of sleep and the quality of it.

