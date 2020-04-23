It has only been a few weeks since the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, but we can already find very attractive prices. The new Xiaomi devices have top specifications and maximum power thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

With this AlegreCompra offer you have the possibility to take the Xiaomi Mi 10 with a discount of 250 euros. We are talking about the 8 GB version of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. However, you should keep something in mind, it is its chinese version. If you are able to change your ROM for a global one, it can be one of the best purchases.

This is the last great Xiaomi flagship

The Xiaomi Mi 10 It comes with a beautiful glass design, rounded edges and lines that are reminiscent of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. On the front, a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution, next to a small hole for the camera in its upper left corner. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Inside, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 incorporating the “Pro” version, one of the most powerful processors ever made for a smartphone. You can choose between versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The offer we are talking about includes the 8 GB version, more than enough for any user.

features

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 10Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refreshment 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM8 / 12GB8 / 12GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 10 MIUI 11 on Android 10

Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 256 / 512GB UFS 3.0

Cameras Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 + wide angle 13 MP f / 2.4 + macro 2 MP f / 2.4 | Front 20 MP Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 12 MP f / 2.0 + wide angle 20 MP f / 2.2 + 10x telephoto f / 2.4 | 20 MP front

Battery 4.780 mAh with 30W fast charge, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse 4,500 mAh with 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC

Starting price799 € 999 €

On the back of this Mi 10, an impressive 108 megapixel main sensor, which are accompanied by a 13 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro and a sensor for portrait mode. In the hole of his front, a 20 megapixel camera. The Chinese device also has a battery of 4,780 mAh, fast charge up to 30W and wireless charging.

It’s not all bad news

Yes, we know, buying the Chinese version is not always the best idea, so we bring you an alternative. If you apply the TOPMIM10 coupon In this AliExpress offer you can buy the global version with a discount of 220 euros. We speak, again, of the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

