One of the best-selling Roomba, at half the price on Amazon

IRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, at half price on Amazon. (Photo: iRobot / Amazon)

Luxury occasion. The iRobot Days that Amazon hosts until next May 17 include an offer rarely seen: the Roomba 692 robot vacuum cleaner, one of the best sellers in its category, can be purchased at half price.

This robot vacuum cleaner has a usual price of 399 euros, but can now be purchased for 199 euros. Nothing more and nothing less than 200 euros of savings to have at home one of the cleaning assistants that have become essential in many homes.

The Roomba 692 is one of the classics: with all the basic functionalities, with a small size and easy, easy, easy to use. Its most characteristic virtue is the three-phase cleaning system, which allows it to trap dirt and dust from the floor and also from the carpets. This mission is helped by the multi-surface brushes (which are also heavily discounted now, in case you need spare parts).

This iRobot robot vacuum cleaner also includes the Dirt Detect function, which locates the dirtiest spots in the home and memorizes them to put special emphasis on them in future runs. In fact, if you control it through the app, it will send you personalized suggestions to get going if you forget it.

The Roomba 692 can be put to work just by pressing the power button, but it also includes Wi-Fi connection, control through a mobile app or through voice assistants such as Alexa. Its intelligent navigation system also allows you to move under furniture and around other elements.

The numbers support this robot vacuum cleaner, which is the fourth best-seller on Amazon and has a rating of 4.3 out of 5. 84% of buyers have given it more than 4 stars and have highlighted its ability to cover the entire .. .

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.