Get the Amazfit Pace at a totally ridiculous price.

Today is a good day to change your old smartwatch for one of the best valued on the market. Above all, because for the first time, it is possible get it at a price of less than 50 euros, one of the lowest in its history.

Its about Amazfit Pace, one of the most interesting wearables from Xiaomi and Amazfit, which since its launch has positioned itself as one of the best models available in the brand’s catalog. And today, you can get hold of him at just ridiculous price.

The Amazfit Pace drops from 50 euros for the first time

There are many reasons why the Amazfit Pace has become one of the best-rated watches on the market, but undoubtedly the main ones are its design, elegant and durable, thanks to a housing protected by zirconium oxide ceramic; its low power reflective display and visible in almost any circumstance; and his autonomy, up to 5 days –Nothing wrong considering that the watch includes GPS and many other health and activity monitoring functions–, or up to 11 if you use only its most basic functions.

Beyond all that, the Amazfit Pace has a powerful linear vibration motor to notify us of completed notifications and challenges, automatic sleep and activity monitor, heart rate reader, IP67 protection against water and dust, Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi, and compatibility with Android and iOS devices.

Normally, the price of the watch is 89 euros, a figure that, in itself, is already much lower than that of other competing models. But for a limited time, it is possible to get it in AliExpress, are shipping from Spain at a price of only 48 euros. To take advantage of the offer you only have to access the link we provide on these lines, and enter the coupon EPN618 during the purchase process.

Amazfit Pace

Specifications

Weight54.5g

1.34-inch eflective LCD display, 320 x 300 dpi touch always-on

Resolution 320 x 300 pixels

Processor 1.2 GHz

RAM512MB

Storage 4 GB

Heart rate reader Yes, optical

Battery 280 mAh

Others Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, IP67, Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Microphone

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

