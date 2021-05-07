one of the best Redmi pulls its price on AliExpress

The Xiaomi smartphone falls in price, it is your opportunity to take one of the best.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take home one of the best Xiaomi mid-range. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is at your fingertips for only 225 euros in its global version. Accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro at the best price

The Redmi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip designed for gaming. It will allow you to take advantage of quite demanding apps and games. The new Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,020 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Super AMOLED, FullHD + and 120 Hz screen 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

