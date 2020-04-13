Recently I have taken the step: I have replaced my old MacBook Pro, iPad and other devices with a new iPad Pro. My intention is for this tablet to be my portable office and my personal / leisure computer, so one of the first things I have done has naturally been install some games. And one that could not be missing is Super hydorah, which had been a couple of years on my previous iPad.

Super Hydorah, created by Locomalito and developed side by side with Abylight Studios in Barcelona, ​​is a shoot ’em up inspired by classics like Gradius or R-Type. Namely: two-dimensional graphics, classic sound effects and good gameplay as the key that underpins everything.

An exercise in nostalgia for the ship games of decades ago

I am not going to tell much about the story, as it does not escape something quite classic: defending humanity from an alien threat. For this we have a progression of levels, with their respective sub-bosses and final bosses, with a correct difficulty curve It shouldn’t be too big of a challenge.

The boss design reminds us of games like Gradius, Darius or R-Type, and the developers even allow themselves a few doses of humor in the thick of battle.

The challenge comes not with those levels but with the challenges that are imposed on us in order to unlock all the endings. In addition, if we do not watch any spoilers through the networks we will have to play several times until we can find the best of those endings. And although the duration of an entire game may go rather short, the freedom to choose some levels instead of following a fixed order helps you to come up with a good strategy.

It is we who choose the order of the levels to complete, in addition to choosing weapons from an arsenal that is expanding as we go.

The gameplay is very successful on touch screens, reaching the maximum exponent on the largest panels of the iPad. The firing is automatic while we slide a finger on any area of ​​the screen to move our ship. If we want to stop shooting (something we will need at certain times of the game), just press the screen with one more finger.

It may be somewhat laborious on the iPhone, but it can be done without problems on the iPad. In the case of Apple TV, Super Hydorah is compatible with MFi remotes. Oh, and it doesn’t require an internet connection to play, so the game is a perfect airplane travel companion.

The price of Super Hydorah is 5.49 euros in the App Store. Considering that for that amount you get the full game without being asked for any integrated purchase or subscription, I see it as fair. It might not be the game you’re looking for if you’re not fond of shoot ’em up, but if you like this Super Hydorah genre it should be on your devices permanently.

