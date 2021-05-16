One of the best headphones on the market is € 100 off, the Huawei FreeBuds Studio | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Despite the popularity of True Wireless headphones, professionals and sound lovers prefer headband models. One of the best is Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio, which also now have a more than interesting offer.

Huawei maintains an increasingly extensive catalog in Spain, enhancing as much as possible the number of devices for the Smart Home, audio or wearables, which support the business of this company in the West after the very damaging Google blockade of its mobile business.

In addition to quantity, the price-quality of all these devices is very good, better than practically all the competition. A good example is Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio, which has just dropped from € 399 to € 299, an ultra-competitive price in the current market.

These wireless headphones offer what is surely the best noise cancellation of the moment, with several different modes and L2HC codec.

For putting things in context, They are the low cost competition of the AirPods Max, which triple the price. Obviously there may be a difference in terms of performance, although as we have seen in the analysis of the FreeBuds Studio, both the sound quality and the cancellation are very good.

In addition, this Huawei eStore price reduction includes free shipping from Spain and a two-year warranty, as required by law in our country. Without going any further, Amazon sells this same model at a somewhat higher price.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

Top-tier ANC

The best thing about these headband helmets is undoubtedly the noise cancellation, adjustable and with a level of insulation practically unmatched, at least in its price segment.

The sound quality is also very good, so surely you would have to invest much more money in a model from another brand to be able to have similar benefits.

In addition, the comfort of its pads means that you can have them for several hours without hardly noticing it, something that clearly differentiates the headband models from the True Wireless, which are the most fashionable.

5% extra with the Huawei newsletter

If you sign up for the Huawei newsletter, these helmets will be even cheaper, since temporarily the brand store makes an extra 5% discount when you sign up.

It is a promotion that will only last a few days and that leaves the price of these FreeBuds Studio at 189 euros.

They are by no means the cheapest headband ANC headphones out there. There are even less than 50 euros, although in this case they do offer a premium experience far from the low cost.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.