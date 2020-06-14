1v1 battles in which you must hit the target by sliding your finger on the screen. I can’t stop playing.

Darts of Fury is an application in which you can play darts with all kinds of rivals. It does not have much complication, all you have to do is slide your finger on the screen to launch the darts and try to hit the target. Precisely for this, I assure you, it can be very addictive.

With a futuristic aesthetic and different types of confrontations, it’s the perfect game for those dead moments where you need some distraction. You can download it completely free from Google Play, it is also available for iOS.

Simple, but with a wide variety of possibilities

The game mechanics are very simple, you will face online matches against rivals from all over the world. However, you will be able to find several game modes: league, battle, against friends and training. It all starts with the league, in which each victory will help you gain experience and level up.

Each new triumph will bring you closer From Gorriones, the name of the first category, you will improve and ascend







Battles will put you face to face with random opponents







If you prefer, you can also choose the training mode, in which you will find two modalities: easy and professional. In both cases you will have 2 minutes to hit all the possible areas. You can challenge yourself and compete to get the best times. In case you do not have an internet connection, it is a good one.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all