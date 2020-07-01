One of the best mid-range Samsung can be yours at a price that we have not seen before.

He Samsung Galaxy Note10 It went on sale just a few months ago for 599 euros in its basic version. Now you have the opportunity to take you the top model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for less than 400 euros.

Thanks to this eBay offer you can get one of the best premium mid-range on the Android scene. The Samsung terminal comes with a nice design, a large AMOLED screen and, of course, the characteristic S-Pen. This is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite.

A « lite » that has nothing cut

This Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. It occupies practically the entire front, except for the small hole in which the camera is located. Its back is made of glass and comes with striking colors such as purple and a blue that suits it very well.

One of the Korean firm’s processors could not be missing, in this case the Samsung Exynos 9810. You can choose between versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, but we only found a model of 128 GB of storage. Luckily, if you need more space you have the possibility to expand it with microSD cards. It is a good set of numbers, you will have no problem demanding power from day to day.

Name Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

specs

Dimensions 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, 199g

Super AMOLED 6.7-inch Infinity-O display

Resolution Full HD +

Processor Samsung Exynos 9810

RAM6 / 8 GB

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable with microSD cards

CamerasRear Ultra Wide 12 MP F2.2 + Wide-angle 12 MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS + Telephoto 12 MP AF F2.4 OIS

Frontal 32 MP f2.2

Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0, S-Pen

Colors White, black, red, purple and blue

A total of 3 are the cameras that the Korean device incorporates in its rear: a 12 megapixel main sensor, a telephoto lens that repeats with 12 megapixels and a wide angle that, well, it has 12 megapixels again. In the hole of its front, a 32 megapixel and f / 2.2 camera.

The little brother of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 + has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging. The Samsung terminal also incorporates a USB-C, Bluetooh 5.0, NFC and, it could not be otherwise, the S-Pen that characterizes Note devices. It lacks practically nothing, we are talking about a terminal that can be a very smart purchase below 400 euros. If you can take advantage of the S-Pen, even better.

