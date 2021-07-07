One of the best features of iPadOS 14 is now available in Spanish

iPadOS 14 introduced smart handwriting, a feature that allows you to perform different actions using the Apple Pencil, such as handwriting and converting to text or selecting words by drawing a circle. These features were only available in English-speaking languages, as well as Chinese. Apple has now added support for new languages. Between them, Spanish from Spain and Latin America.

This is reflected on the company’s feature availability page, which shows the languages ​​and countries in which the iOS and iPadOS functions are available. The news related to Apple Pencil supports 5 new languages: French, Portuguese, German, Italian and Spanish from Spain, Mexico and Latin America. At the moment, the option to search for words or handwritten texts (for example, in the Notes app), is only available in English and Chinese.

ScribbleOne of the most interesting features related to the Apple Pencil, it does support new languages. The function allows write by hand in any text box. For example, when you type a web address in Safari’s search bar, iPadOS will detect the typing and convert it to text to apply the address.

Handwritten text action now possible on iPad

Another feature that Spanish support receives is the possibility of convert handwritten words or phrases into text. To do this, users can write a phrase using the Apple Pencil, select it and press a button that will transform the handwriting into digital text.

Lastly, the support is also activated for the ability to perform actions via handwritten text. For example, make a call by clicking on the handwritten phone number. Apple already offered some of the functions in those iPads configured in the Spanish language. Nevertheless, did not correctly detect some characters, such as accents, the letter ñ, or question or exclamation marks.

All the news from Scribble and smart handwriting will continue in iPadOS 15. The next version of the operating system for the iPad will be available in the fall. It will also add the possibility of create sticky notes through a gesture on the screen using the Apple Pencil.

