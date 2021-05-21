One of the best clothes whiteners is in your fridge, did you know? | Life

Do you need help with white clothes? If you want to prevent your clothes from turning yellow or turning gray, try this natural secret bleach that we all have in the fridge.

Maintaining the white color of clothes is quite a difficult task for people who do not have much laundry experience. It is important to separate it from colored garments, use washing cycles with the highest temperature that supports the fabric and enhance the action of the detergent with a bleaching product.

In the market you can find all kinds of bleach, from traditional bleach to other more modern products that promise to respect fabrics. You have the possibility to test them, but if you don’t want to spend a lot of money In your fridge you can find a natural secret bleach that gives you very good results.

Maybe you didn’t know, but lemon juice is an excellent bleach for clothes. It has the advantage that it is a natural ingredient that does not contain dangerous chemicals, so there is no risk of an accident when using it.

Lemon contains high levels of citric acid, whose enzymes help lighten clothes and soften fabric stains to remove them naturally. Its whitening effect is also effective in other things, for example to lighten hair, teeth or skin.

Using lemon to whiten clothes is very simple. The first thing you have to do is separate the colored garments, since they can easily fade. Then, put the white clothes in the washing machine, add a cup of lemon juice along with your usual detergent and wash normally.

If a garment needs a more powerful action, mix two cups of lemon juice with one cup of salt. Soak the garment in this solution and rinse it well. Then try to dry it in the sun, since sunlight also acts as a natural bleach.

Remember that you have at your fingertips many secret ingredients that we all have at home that can enhance the action of your usual detergent, including salt, mouthwash, vinegar, alcohol or even dish soap. You can also try baking soda, which is a secret weapon for removing stains and odors from clothes.