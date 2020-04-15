This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

We have said it on many occasions, and we repeat ourselves. If you are looking a cheap smartphone, with solvent specifications and that can accompany you for several years, most likely we will recommend one of the terminals of Redmi. During the last weeks several presentations have taken place, some of them very interesting, such as the Redmi K30 Pro.

Thanks to an AliExpress offer you can buy the new Redmi Note 9S at a discount that we have not seen before. It has a 20% discount, but You can get an additional discount if you apply the coupon NOTE9S0025. If you prefer, it’s also on Amazon at a great price.

Everything you need to know about the new Note

This Redmi Note 9S arrives with a front fully occupied by its 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. It has a small hole for the camera that will disappear from your view within a few hours of use. Made of glass, has improved in design compared to its predecessors, with elegant lines and a square module for the cameras.

The Chinese firm chose the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G As the brain of your new device, a processor designed for gaming and that we have tested in terminals such as the OPPO Reno 2. You can find along with versions of 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, It will give you all the power you need for day to day, also to enjoy the best games.

Redmi Note 9S, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + HDR10 display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Hole in screen



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

In the back of the Redmi Note 9S we came across 4 cameras. It has a 48-megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixel and a sensor for the portrait mode 2 megapixel. The camera on its front houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

It may interest you: Neither Xiaomi can exceed the incredible price of this Samsung Smart TV: 35% discount and less than 300 euros

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 5,020 mAh, with a 18W fast charge. Other Redmi terminals, such as the Redmi Note 8T, have shown great autonomy, we do not expect less from this Note 9S. The Chinese smartphone also has a headphone jack, which closes a fairly round set.

Follow Andro4all