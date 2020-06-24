The Redmi Note 9 will undoubtedly become one of the best sellers this year. Now you can buy it for less than 170 euros.

The family Redmi Note 8 It has been one of the most successful in recent months. They have achieved millions of sales worldwide, breaking several records. His successors are already here, and may be a great purchase if you are looking for a smartphone for less than 200 euros.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can take the Redmi Note 9 for less than 170 euros. We talk about its version of 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which comes along with quite interesting features. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Redmi Note 9, all its features

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution, which leaves us with a density of 395 pixels per inch. Its front is almost entirely occupied by the panel, except for a slight chin and a hole that houses its front camera. Its back is shiny, available in various colors and with curved edges that increase ergonomics.

Under its chassis, the Helium G85 from MediaTek, an 8-core processor running at 2 GHz. The Redmi Note 9 is available in versions of 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB and 128 GB of internal memory. You will not have problems with day-to-day applications, nor to work with several open at the same time.

Redmi Note 9, technical sheet

specs

Dimensions 162.3 × 77.2 × 8.9mm

198 grams

6.53-inch IPS display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole

Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

ProcessorHelio G85 Octa-core 2 GHz

RAM3 / 4GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 512 GB

CamerasRear: 48MP main with PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, 8MP 120 ° Ultra Wide + LED flash + Macro + Depth Sensor

Frontal: 13 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, IR sensor

At the back of the Chinese terminal, a total of 4 cameras: a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 2 megapixel camera and a camera designed to capture depth for the portrait mode. In the upper left corner of its panel, a 13 megapixel camera.

The battery of this Redmi Note 9 reaches a not inconsiderable 5,020 mAh, along with a fast charge of 18W. It also has USB Type-C, a headphone jack input and NFC. In short, we are before a very complete smartphone for less than 200 euros. A nice design, a solvent processor, 4 cameras and a battery that gives it outstanding autonomy. While the offer is available, you can take it home for less than 170 euros.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

