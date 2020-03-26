Redmi has unveiled several smartphones in the past few weeks. For example, in China we had the opportunity to meet the Redmi Note 9 Pro Y Note 9 Pro Max. Just a couple of days ago, and after a long wait, the Redmi K30 Pro. Today, however, we will talk about Redmi Note 9S, what will go to market globally.

In AliExpress Plaza we can find the Redmi Note 9S in its version of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. If you apply the NOTE9S30EU couponyou can take it with 50 euros discount. However, given the situation we are experiencing, you will have to wait until April 7 for shipping.

This is the latest from Redmi

This Redmi Note 9S arrives with a front almost entirely occupied by the screen. We talk about a 6.67-inch IPS panel with Full HD + resolution, which has a small hole for the front camera. It is compatible with HDR10 technology and will be protected thanks to Gorilla Glass 5.

Your brain is the Snapdragon 720G manufactured by Qualcomm, which you can find along with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. You will also have the possibility to choose between two versions of storage, 64 GB and 128 GB. Taking into account the price of this Redmi, they are quite interesting numbers and with which you can rest easy.

Redmi Note 9S, technical sheet

specs

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + HDR10 display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Hole in screen



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM6 / 8GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

Redmi’s new smartphone houses 4 sensors on the back. We met with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. On the other hand, the sensor on its front reaches 16 megapixels.

This Redmi Note 9S houses inside a huge 5,020 mAh battery, with a fast charge of 18W. From the Chinese firm they promise up to two days of use, something we have seen on other devices of the company. The last member of the Note family also has a headphone jack and an infrared port with which you can change channels on your television.

Little more can you ask for such a cheap smartphone. It boasts of being very balanced, with more than interesting specifications in practically all sections. Now, you have the possibility of taking it with 50 euros discount.

