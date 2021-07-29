One of the best Amazfit smartwatches drops to 84 euros at Amazon, the GTS 2 Mini with AMOLED screen | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is one of the most attractive smartwatches of 2021, especially for its price, surprisingly low now that it is on sale in some stores.

Little by little and over the last few years, the variety within the smartwatch sector has expanded decisively, especially due to the entry-level range, with cheap models of all kinds and from various brands.

One of the firms that is stomping in this segment is Amazfit, which has several models for sale in Spain below 100 euros, such as the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, which is now on sale for only 84 euros on Amazon.

With an AMOLED panel, SpO2 and a battery life of practically two weeks, the mini version of the GTS 2 has little to envy the competition, especially for the price it has.

It is a cheap smartwatch, yes, but quite complete for the price it has, so it is a perfect option if you do not want to invest a lot of money and are looking for a precise and versatile model.

AMOLED screen and two weeks of battery life

Why do we say that the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a fairly complete watch despite costing what it costs? Among other things, because it has a large color AMOLED screen that is quite bright and that you can see in any circumstance.

It is one of the reasons why its battery reaches 14 days, although it depends on the use you give it. If you do sports daily, the duration is reduced a lot, as usual.

In addition to these two characteristics, one of the most important for choosing a smart watch, it also has heart rate reader, customizable dials and SpO2, which tells you in real time the level of oxygen saturation in the blood.

It incorporates dozens of quantifiable sports activities, among which are the most common, such as cycling and running, but also others that are not so common.

There are other Amazfit watches that are also worth it, although this one expresses the value for money like few others.

