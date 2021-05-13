One of the best air purifiers from Amazon is now much cheaper: Amazon has reduced it to only 127 euros | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Eliminate odors, fumes, mites, dust and other particles that make our house an unpleasant and unhealthy place for allergy sufferers. Purifiers have become a part of many homes to help keep them clean.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H It is one of the most complete air purifiers of the brand. Xiaomi has few devices resisting, in its catalog we can find almost any product at a good price and with the main characteristics of the market.

If you are looking for help to reduce the effects of allergies at home or you just want to breathe cleaner air away from outdoor pollution, this is the solution. This model is powerful and its price on Amazon has fallen below 130 euros with this new offer.

This air purifier is quite powerful, with a large air flow capable of purifying the air of particles up to PM 2.5, including pet hair.

The Mi Air Purifier 3H promises to clean the air in your home in 12 minutes, in rooms between 28m2 and 48m2. His 360º HEPA filter can capture the 99% of dust particles, mites or anything with a minimum of 0.3 microns.

This purifier has a laser to detect these tiny particles, to analyze the quality of the air inside the house. Count with one 6660l wind system of clean air per minute, a centrifugal fan and a double duct circulation system that pumps the clean air that reaches every corner.

To this tower-shaped design and with a white color that characterizes most of the brand’s products, Xiaomi has added a LCD touch screen spherical where to see all the information. Even so, it is also possible to see the configuration of this device on the mobile and use virtual assistants such as Google and Alexa to be able to turn it on and off with voice commands.

