One of the Arellano Félix, key pieces of drug trafficking in Mexico, will go free

The Mexican drug lord Eduardo Arellano Felix, sentenced in 2013 to 15 years in prison on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to use illicit profits in the United States, will be released on August 18.

Arellano Felix, “the doctor”As he is nicknamed after a medical degree, and who pleaded guilty to the charges to avoid trial, he is in a low-security federal prison in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to data from the Department of Prisons (BOP).

The Arellano Félix cartel monopolized drug trafficking routes for more than 20 years through Tijuana, northwestern Mexico.

The 64-year-old Mexican will not complete his sentence as a result of his extensive cooperation with US authorities, which began in May 2013 when pleaded guilty.

Part of the agreement with the government in accepting his guilt included that he be convicted of only two of the seven charges for which he was charged when extradited from Mexico in August 2012.

Almost all the judicial documents related to his case are sealed, but not those of his younger brother, Francisco Javier, alias “el Tigrillo”, also imprisoned in this country, according to the Univision network.

These documents indicate that his brother has met dozens of times with agents of the Drug Control Administration (DEA) to offer them details about the operation and structure of the remnants of the Tijuana cartel, adds Univision.

The group’s former leader, Benjamín Arellano Félix, was extradited from Mexico in April 2011 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in a federal court in San Diego in April 2012, while “The tigrillo” He is serving his life sentence after his capture in 2006 by the US Coast Guard.

