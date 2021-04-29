one of the Apollo 11 astronauts dies

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins has died at age 90 after a long battle with cancer, as confirmed by his family through social networks.

Collins was part of the three-man crew that made history with the 1969 moon landing, but unlike Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, he never walked on our satellite. Although he traveled to the Moon, the astronaut was in charge of piloting the command module that orbited above his comrades, and he took home a different and unique experience of the mission.

“What I remember most is the view of planet Earth from a great distance. Tiny. Very bright. Blue and white. Bright. Beautiful. Serene and fragile,” he would say on one occasion.

Collins was one of the members of the third group of astronauts named by NASA in October 1963. In 1966, he served as a pilot on the 3-day Gemini 10 mission, during which he set a world altitude record and became the nation’s third spacewalker, completing two extravehicular activities.

Collins was supposed to fly in the Apollo 8But surgery for a herniated cervical disc required a replacement, and he was later assigned as a command module pilot for Apollo 11, which involved extensive retraining.

His second flight was as a command module pilot for the historic Apollo 11 mission in July 1969. It remained in lunar orbit aboard CSM Columbia while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin descended on the place module. Eagle and they became the first men to walk on the moon. Meanwhile, Collins had become the most isolated person in history, far removed from any other human being.

In these 21 hours alone on the spacecraft, he carried out routine maintenance and attempted to detect the lunar module from orbit. The mission was a success and the three astronauts returned to Earth as heroes.

Once in Los Angeles, Collins received the Presidential Medal of the Freedom, America’s highest civil honor.