Former pivot Wes Unseld, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame who led the Washington in winning his only NBA title, he died on Tuesday after a series of health problems, the most recent of which was pneumonia. He was 74 and was voted one of the top 50 players in the league’s history.

Unseld’s family announced his death in a statement released by the Washington Wizards, the franchise he has played throughout his 13-year career.

Five times selected by the NBA All-Star Game and, together with Wilt Chamberlain, one of the only two players to win the Rookie of the Year and MVP award in the same season, Unseld instantly transformed the team then known as the Baltimore Bullets into a winning franchise , after being the second chosen in the 1968 Draft.

A decade later, he was the MVP of the NBA finals, leading the Washington Bullets to defeat the Seattle Supersonics in a series of seven games. Unseld was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988, the first year he was eligible.

He averaged 10.8 points and 14 rebounds in his career, having retired in 1981 because of knee injuries. But he remained in the franchise, which retired his number 41 shirt. He coached the team for seven seasons, from 1987 to 1994, compiling 202 wins and 345 losses, going once to the playoffs. Unseld also worked for seven years as general manager, from 1996 to 2003, when the team advanced to the postseason.

