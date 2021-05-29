One of SEGA’s mythical arcades, the Astro City, is back: it is on sale in Mini format on Amazon | Gaming

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Whether you are a collector or lover of retro, you probably already know the Sega Astro City Mini, a mini-format arcade machine that was thought exclusive to Japan, and that has also had certain reserves that have flown in the United States and, now, Europeans have a unique and last chance to have it.

If you don’t already know it, the Sega Astro City Mini is a small format arcade machine that includes up to 37 classic games. It is a product to celebrate the 60th anniversary of this famous Sega arcade machine, but with slightly more current retro titles. However, the Sega Astro City Mini is a faithful 1/6 scale reproduction of the original terminal, and the truth is that it is a delight to have it in view of the fact that it will be greatly appreciated in the future.

Well now thanks to Amazon you can reserve the Sega Astro City Mini before it disappears forever and is impossible to buy, since no more units will be sold.

You have the last chance to pre-order the Sega Astro City Mini on Amazon, and there are very limited units

The great thing about pre-ordering the Sega Astro City Mini on Amazon is that accounts with the guaranteed pre-sale price where at the end you are charged the lowest price shown from when you place your order until the day of departure, a product that in principle will be for sale on June 25th.

In this way, you can reserve the product, pay absolutely nothing, and when Amazon sends it to you, the money will be deducted from your credit card, always paying the lowest amount that has appeared in the reservation during all this time.

The Sega Astro City Mini has 37 preloaded titles, including:

Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars Alien Storm Alien Syndrome Altered Beast Arabian Fight Bonanza Bros. Columns Columns II Cotton Crack Down Cyber ​​Police ESWAT Dark Edge Dottori Kun (Dot Race) Fantasy Zone Flicky Gain Ground Golden Ax Golden Ax: Revenge of Death Adder My Hero Puyo Puyo Puyo Puyo 2 Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R Puzzle & Action: Tant-R Rad Mobile Quartet 2 Scramble Spirits Sega Ninja Shadow Dancer Shinobi Sonic Boom Space Harrier Stack Columns Thunder Force AC Virtua Fighter Wonder Boy Wonder Boy in Monster Land Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

The system has an HDMI input to connect it to our television, also a classic headphone jack input and two USB ports of type A.

