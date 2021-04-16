“One of my perfumes is sold every 30 seconds”

David Bustamante was the last guest of the week at La Resistencia, where he commented on some data on his source of income on Thursday that surprised Broncano and the viewers of the Movistar program.

The singer gave the presenter a cup of El hormiguero because “I am one of the guests who has been the most timesOnly Miguel Ángel Revilla and Mario Casas surpass me, “he commented.

David Bustamante, in ‘La Resistencia’ MOVISTAR

He also gave him, exclusively, his new album that goes on sale this Friday, 20 Years and a destination, a commemorative album released to celebrate his two decades on stage.

And, finally, the Cantabrian brought him the entire collection of his perfumes, which he placed in order on Broncano’s table: “One is sold every 30 seconds, that data is very cool”Bustamante admitted.

“So it’s your main source of income … you’ve made a lot of money from music, but I don’t think you sell a record every 30 seconds.”said the host of the program. “Unfortunately not”acknowledged the guest. And he added with a laugh that “I am a perfumer who sings.”

To promote his new album, Bustamante sang the song Two men and a destination and had a memory for the recently disappeared Álex Casademunt: “When making the album there were many plans to do with him, concerts, songs, and hopefully this will serve as a tribute”.

Finally, Broncano asked him one of his classic questions, sexual relations in the last month. The singer noted that “I’m very fond of it, it’s something that I keep up to date. But my father-in-law is Russian and I can’t be very specific”. And he concluded by admitting with a laugh that “I’ll just say that I’m a daily person”.