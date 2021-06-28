The Ferrari driver had to pit at the end of the first lap at the Red Bull Ring after damaging his front wing in a brush with Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri at the start of the race.

Leclerc slipped to 17th place in the rankings, before making several overtakes on his way to finishing in seventh place, one spot behind his teammate, Carlos Sainz.

Encouraged by the racing pace of his car, just a week after Ferrari’s nightmare in France, Leclerc felt that Sunday at the Red Bull Ring he had shown something special.

“If we look at the first lap, it was an incredible race for us,” he told Sky F1 of Great Britain. “We were incredibly fast, but obviously this first lap basically prevented us from doing something much, much, much better today.”

“It was a great opportunity. The pace was incredible. It is probably one of my best performances in Formula 1, taking lap one away.”

Leclerc He said the pace during the race in Austria was hugely encouraging given the way Ferrari has suffered on Sundays so far this year. It also bodes well for a repeat performance next week at the same circuit.

“I am looking forward to next weekend,” he added. “Today was very, very special. It was a long time since we had this kind of race pace. It was good to see it.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Leclerc added that he was not sure who was to blame for the collision with Gasly, as the slight friction between the two caused a puncture that ultimately knocked his AlphaTauri rival out of the race.

“To be honest, I have to rewatch the images from the outside,” Leclerc explained. “I have no idea if Pierre went a little bit to the left and I went a little bit to the right at the same time. I guess it’s a little bit of both. And in the end, we have touched.”

Leclerc’s teammate, Sainz, was equally happy with his climb from 12th to sixth, but acknowledged that he could have finished higher if he hadn’t wasted time being trapped behind a slow Lewis Hamilton then one lap behind the Briton.

“It was a good day at the office,” he said. “We managed to have a very strong first stint on the medium (tires), overcuting almost the entire middle of the grid with a really good rhythm. Then a very strange scenario, right? I was on very fresh hard drives, I had Lando (Norris) in front of me who I knew I could catch up with in clean air, but suddenly I found myself behind Lewis. “

“I was hesitant for five or ten laps whether to follow him or try to catch up with Lando. I suddenly realized that Lewis had tire problems, I was much faster and I had to make up the lap.”

“But when I did, it was too late to go find Lando.”

Gallery: Photos from the Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, at Parc Ferme

