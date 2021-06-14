One of Mercadona’s most demanded desserts returns with better texture and flavor | Life

Are you a sweet tooth? If you like sweets, we have good news for you. One of the Mercadona desserts most demanded by customers is once again available on the shelves. The Valencian company has improved its texture and flavor and you can now buy it again in all its stores.

If you are a regular Mercadona customer, you should already know that the chain frequently withdraws many products from its stores, even those that are very popular. It does so with certain articles from its private labels in order to improve their quality, and they return after a few months after having received the go-ahead in the co-innovation centers, in which the company tests its articles with consumer groups.

Today there are many highly desired Mercadona products that you will no longer find in their stores. Among them we find the Cinco Sentidos de Hacendado assortment of nuts, the Russian salad tubs and mini size ali-oli potatoes, the corn bread, the chorizo ​​tortillas or the Hacendado pizza with the sausage edge.

Now, one of Mercadona’s most popular desserts has just returned to the chain’s supermarket shelves after being optimized. We talk about Mercadona’s cheesecake, which returns with more flavor and an improved texture to the delight of those with a sweet tooth.

As the company explains, Hacendado cheesecake has a new recipe in which the characteristic cheese flavor of this dessert has been reinforced. What’s more, the texture has also been optimized and is now creamier.

And that’s not all. Mercadona has also improved the packaging of this product. The chain has considered it necessary to carry out this task not only for purely aesthetic reasons, but to favor its conservation. Thanks to the new packaging, this cheesecake now keeps better for longer in the fridge, preventing it from drying out. In addition, it can also serve as a serving plate.

The cheesecake with a new recipe and improved packaging is already on sale in the more than 1,600 Mercadona physical stores, as well as in its online supermarket. It comes in a single size, weighing 180 grams, and is priced at 1.50 euros each.