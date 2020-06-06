Many fans are very anxious to wait for the conclusion of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, so sometimes they like to make theories about what could have happened to make the events different. But not only fans like to do that, as it has been revealed that an actor has said that in fair combat his character would have defeated Negan.

It was Michael Cudlitz who claimed that his character, Abraham Ford, had defeated Negan in fair combat. A defiant Abraham was the first on-screen victim to have a terrible outcome at the hands of Negan earlier in Season 7.. There, Negan picked up a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire (Lucille) and hit Abraham before running similarly to Glenn.

Cudlitz, recounted in a podcast called Dead Talk Live, that Abraham would have defeated Negan, but who prefers not to be thinking about “what would happen yes”.

“Everyone always asks’ what would happen if ‘and it’s hard to do the’ what would happen if. It’s like, ‘Well, would Daryl take Negan’s life?’ Now look at what happened: everything turns and changes. I don’t know. I think if it were one against one, I would get it out, if everything were the same and everything was fair. I don’t like playing the game of ‘what if’ because you always say “Oh yes, I would have kicked his butt and changed everything.” Well, no, I did not. I chose to turn myself in to the group and hopefully save some lives. Abraham could do one last selfless thing to ensure people’s safety. that he loved and his family, “said Cudlitz

Even though Cudlitz said goodbye to his character, This did not make him leave the series, since the actor has returned to ‘The Walking Dead’ as director., which gives him the opportunity to work with the actors but on the other side of the camera.

At the moment, the final episode of the tenth season was supposed to arrive on April 12, but it ended up being delayed because the coronavirus pandemic affected post-production work. Despite this and not having a specific date, the long-awaited episode is known to arrive later this year.