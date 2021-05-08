one of its most popular smartphones falls to 95 euros

This Redmi has a discount on AliExpress, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can get one of the cheapest Xiaomi smartphones. The Redmi 9C is at your fingertips for only 95 euros in its global version, which is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

You won’t have to pay anything for shipping, which promises to be fast and safe. The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a colorful design and interesting features. This is all you need to know about him.

Buy the cheapest Redmi 9C

The Chinese terminal incorporates a 6.53-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. We are talking about a smartphone made of plastic, but that comes with a simple and beautiful design that you can find in various colors. Your brain is the MediaTek Helio G35, a processor with which you will not have problems to move the applications of the day to day.

MediaTek Helio G35 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory 6.53 ″ HD IPS screen + 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, FM Radio

