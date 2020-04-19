“The carts were preceded by four or five Indians who played baqueanos; Behind those followed the herd of cattle and horses; and then immediately the rest of the people came, each one with his rifle crossed on the saddle ”.

This is how he describes Guillermo (William) Perkins to the expeditionary group that he leads and that, between May 26 and July 8, 1866, made a trip from Santa Fe to the Arroyo del Rey, then the northern limit of the province, in fulfillment of an official mission.

The National University of Entre Ríos has reissued with the title Chaco Expedition (Eduner, 2019) the report that Perkins sent to the governor of Santa Fe, Nicasio Oroño, at the end of the trip. The original, published in 1867, was: Expedition to the King. In the Chaco, and included a “Map of the province of Santa Fe for immigrants”; the current edition includes a facsimile.

The text is almost a travel journal, very well written, full of details about the topography and the landscape of the sites they visit, some comments about the people who accompany them, recommendations from the guides for their good performance and many digressions on the potential wealth of those lands once they were made available to wealthy settlers.

“The forest in all this journey appears dense and impenetrable and not in islets; consisting mainly of carob trees, ñandubayes and some ubajayes. These lands are low, whose quality is verified by the spear or cutting straw that is in abundance there, and which with their white plumes that crown their slender stems, swayed by the wind, they give an aspect of life to those long and lonely regions ”Perkins writes in an almost poetic tone description.

In another section, it accounts for the surveillance that they were subjected to by the Indians, along the route, in a paragraph of cinematographic reminiscences: “… the news had spread about the departure of an expedition along the coast and rumors of another that the Saladillo should go up had terrified the [indios] mountaineers that these they rushed in front of us, lighting bonfires or stoves in the fields in different directions as a warning transmitted to the tolderías (…). There is no doubt, and we had proof of this, that at night they stalked us in our camp…”

It should be remembered that the last frontier with the Indian was not the south but the north, although it is less known history. At the time of the Perkins expedition, the last creole settlements and immigrant colonies were located near the border with the current Chaco province, which did not exist at the time. Beyond Santa Fe, they were all national territories and one of the purposes of the expedition was precisely to consolidate and, if possible, extend the limits of the province. The mechanism: the installation of more settlers.

“In the different explorations in the search to conquer new territories Government agents, surveyors, businessmen, soldiers, baqueanos, converted Indians, ‘men of the country ’, Americans who intend to take root in these lands and other immigrants participate already settled ”, he says Silvia Docola -architect and researcher at the University of Rosario, specialist in History of Architecture-, in the preliminary study of Expedition to Chaco. At that time there were already several immigrant colonies, especially Europeans, in Santa Fe.

William Perkins (1827-1893), who later made his first name Castilian (Guillermo) was a Canadian based in California. There he established a relationship with two Catamarca brothers, exiled in Chile, Samuel and Ramón Gil Navarro, who excited him with the idea of ​​emigrating to the south of the continent. In Chile, Perkins marries the Navarro’s sister and in 1858 he settled in Rosario, where he worked as a journalist, and dedicated himself to propagating immigration and colonization, as routes to progress in the region.

In 1863, he had his first official mission: a visit and report on the Santa Fe colonies. The following year He was appointed Secretary of the Commission for the Promotion of Immigration in Rosario, created at his request. After the expedition to Chaco, he worked for the Land Company of the Argentine Central Railroad. During his tenure, the Bernstad, Carcarañá and Cañada de Gómez colonies were created.

The 1866 expedition made it accompanied by Americans and Creoles interested in establishing a new colony near one of the last settlements to the north, called White Bird by the abundance of storks (later, with the arrival of Welsh immigrants, it would become Colonia Alexandra, in tribute to the Queen consort of England, wife of Edward VII).

“The Americans,” writes Perkins, “very satisfied with the expedition (…), have denounced a number of fiscal lands near the White Bird, where I have no doubt will establish, in a few months, an important colony of his compatriots ”. Indeed, from that intention the California Colony will emerge, already inscribed on the map that Perkins publishes the following year along with his account of the trip. He himself notes in the report that, thanks to the good offices of Nicasio Oroño, “At the time of concluding my report, twenty-odd people arranged with their carts, oxen, large stock of agricultural tools, supplies, etc., they have taken possession of the new colony, one league north of San Javier; colony, His Excellency (Governor Oroño) who will be the core of American immigration that very soon it will populate the fertile fields, hitherto deserts, of the Santa Fe Chaco ”.

Perkins’ trip was intended precisely to make surveying tasks in the area on behalf of the Santa Fe government on land that it had granted to colonizing companies, with the intention also of consolidating the province’s dominion over those lands. “El Chaco”, writes Silvia Docola, “was populated by several tribes and was desired by several States in conformity: Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and Bolivia. At the same time, the provinces of Santa Fe, Santiago, Salta and Jujuy also intended to incorporate those territories. “

I allow myself a brief personal digression: I always heard in my family the story that my maternal great-grandmother, Susan Alexandra McLean, she was a Californian who had come with her family by sea to Chile and from there, crossing the mountain range, they had settled in Colonia California, then she married a Welshman from the neighboring neighborhood Alejandra (White Bird). I always wondered how such a journey had occurred to them. The answer is in Guillermo Perkins, a propagandist from the region whose message evidently reached the west coast of the United States, where he had lived. In those years, Argentina, like other immigration lands, used to “advertise” to recruit settlers in Europe. Perkins did the same in North America.

At the beginning of your report, he mentions to his traveling companions: Toribio Aguirre (engineer and surveyor), Alexander McLean [padre de Susan, es decir, mi tatarabuelo], William and Thomas Moore, James B. Locket, Zina Post, Francis Benitz, Josiah Reeves, John Smith, Harlow Snow, etcetera, etcetera …

exist two versions of what drove these americans to travel to the south of the continent: one, that they were farmers in search of new horizons; another, that they had been fleeing from the Civil War (1861-65).

But it is also possible that it was a combination of both: the War had affected cotton production in the southern United States and The Chaco region was described to them as an analogous land, at the same distance from the Equator line and was supposed to have the same productive potential.

On the other hand, between Chile and the west coast of North America there were a transit of ships carrying Chilean wheat to supply a demand that was growing in parallel with the gold rush in California. Those ships returned half empty. The colonists with all their belongings, including cattle and wagons, embarked on them. So they arrived in Valparaíso and crossed the Andes to go to Santa Fe, where Nicasio Oroño was waiting for them with open arms.

The rest is told by Perkins. “My colleagues, most of them farmers from different parts of the United States, were unanimous in declaring that they have never seen such a large expanse of land as uniformly fertile as the Paraná land between San Javier and El Rey [N. de la R: el arroyo que entonces marcaba el límite entre Santa Fe y el territorio del Chaco], taken in relation to its capacity for agriculture and grazing ”.

Perkins’ entourage was also made up of aborigines. “The territory of El Rey is so famous among the Indians for the diversity and abundance of game animals there,” says the Canadian, “that this circumstance together with the hope of eating well and having yerba and tobacco for free, it was a strong incentive that encouraged many young Indians to join us. I had difficulty limiting their number to six, which however increased to fifteen. “

In his report, Perkins he distinguishes between “reduced” (settled and partially creased) Indians and “mountaineers”. The aborigines of the region were hunters and gatherers, and therefore nomads. A percentage of them was already adapted to Creole customs and settled in the surroundings of towns and colonies. But a significant number continued to live in the bush wandering and essentially living on hunting.

Those who participate in the expedition are aborigines settled in the surroundings of San Javier, where hunting, Perkins says, “had been greatly limited”, due “to the dogged persecution carried out by the Indians, whose hunting system is deadly, because it tends to scare away all animals from the fields ”, and describes the hunt in squad on horseback and with scoundrels of the rheas.

“Until now,” writes Perkins. These lands have not been populated because there have been no people to dedicate themselves to agriculture; and the depredations of the Indians made the estates of the ranchers who settled there unsafe. Along the way, we saw traces of mountain Indians and several burned out stoves from their camps. ”

In fact, Until the end of the century, the Alejandra colony (former White Bird) will be the object of malones. In the town chapel, a tombstone remembers the “dead by the Indians”: Moore, Jones … surnames mostly Anglo-Saxon.

Between small Indians and mountain Indians a border has also been raised, Perkins implies: “The Indians of the Reduction themselves frequently arrive at the point called White Bird, about 18 or 20 leagues from San Javier, to do there their hunts. From there onwards they do not dare to pass, as they say that it is already territory belonging exclusively to the mountain rangers ”.

On the trip, he says, “a part of the Indian he was allowed to stray from the line of march to hunt, but always in the rear ”to avoid being mistaken for mountaineers and a misfortune to occur.

The Creoles also dispersed to hunt, “and some used to separate themselves all day from the line of march, alone or in groups of two or three,” he says. “The Baqueanos represented the danger (but) the men who had brought a border life in the North were insensitive to the feeling of fear since they were Indians ”.

“Four of the expeditionaries formed the vanguard, which, advancing half a league or more from the wagons, hunted and chose the point where we should establish the camp for the night.”

“In one day,” continues the story, “we counted six fires [de los indios para alertar de su presencia], which stretched from the banks of the Paraná to those of the Saladillo, and as we advanced, we found human trails, half-eaten meat residues in abandoned camps with precipitation, tolderías, etc., but as for the rangers, we have not seen a single one ”.

But as we saw Perkins states that they had evidence that the Indians stalked them at night and adds: “Perhaps in an oversight on our part it would have caused the loss of some of our mounts, as indeed happened in El Rey.”

The Expedition report has two appendices: one on flora and one on fauna that during the trip Perkins has been repertoire in detail, fascinated by its abundance and beauty.

Among the trees he lists the timbo, the carob tree, the ñandubay, the quebracho, the palms, the tala, the laurel, the guava, the lapacho, among many others. And two other trees that he describes as “completely useless”: the ombú and the ceibo …

As for fauna, name the birds first: swallows, two species of cardinals, earwigs, “Beautiful little white birds with black wingtips” -surely in reference to the nun-, parrots and “catitas” or parrots, partridges, flamingos, geese, ducks, chajáes and the stork, which has inspired the name of the site White Bird.

Finally, the fauna, of which he quotes: jaguar, anteater, deer, puma or American lion, capybara, wild boar, tapir, mulitas, furry, a small monkey -surely the mirikiná-, the tucu-tucu, which he believes is the chinchilla, yacarés, “rattlesnake” and “viper of the cross”; Even insects catch your attention, especially the number of fireflies.

About the aguará, he says: “Many times I was curious to know what kind of animal it was.” Finally, he concludes that it is a wolf, but “while the European or North American wolf has an ashy fur, the water will has beautiful reddish-yellow skin, with a black stripe on the back, and the legs of the same color ”…

Americans have made their westward expansion a true cultural industry: cowboy movies. We hardly know many episodes from our past. AND when through such a valuable historical document As we come into contact with some of them, the question always arises why they have not inspired more literary or cinematographic plots, since they constitute in themselves human adventures that often trump fiction.

[TODAS LAS ACUARELAS QUE ILUSTRAN ESTA NOTA SON DE ENRIQUE BRECCIA]