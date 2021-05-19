One of China’s tallest skyscrapers wobbles for no apparent reason and forces the area to evacuate amid panic and mystery

Thousands of people running, videos circulating on social networks and widespread panic. One of China’s tallest skyscrapers began to wobble and threatened to fall for no apparent reason. The weather was fine, no earthquakes have been detected and there have been no fires or recorded incidents. But the building started shaking and the more than 15,000 people inside had to be evacuated in 90 minutes.

At 71 floors and 292 meters (356 meters with the antenna included), the SEG Plaza is one of the tallest buildings in China. Completed in 2000, the imposing skyscraper is one of the most representative of Shenzhen and one of the most visited spots in the city.

A scare of almost 300 meters

Around one o’clock local time on Tuesday, May 18, the imposing SEG Plaza began to shake. The upper parts of the building began to move slightly from side to side, scaring those present and forcing the authorities to evacuate all the people from the interior. The building is home to a large technology market on its lower floors.

People in Shenzhen reported to have fled the 73-story SEG Plaza after the building tilted on its foundations. No earthquake recorded in the area https://t.co/OV0g4Luz5O – Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) May 18, 2021

“After verifying and analyzing the data from various earthquake monitoring stations in the city, there was no earthquake in Shenzhen today”Explains a statement from the authorities. Fortunately, no injuries have been recorded and the building is still in place, but the event caused hundreds of people to run away from the skyscraper.

355 米 ， 75 层 的 深圳 赛格 大厦 ， 今天 竟然 抖 起来 了 …… 吓得 楼里 的 人 都 跑 了 出来 ， 有种 强烈 的 911 式 恐慌 感 ……

这 楼 大概 有 20 年 历史 ， 真是 堪称 摩天 界 的 豆腐 渣 了

pic.twitter.com/HDYilkOwMB – 新闻 / 真话 (@TuCaoFakeNews) May 18, 2021

Shenzhen experts explain that “no security anomalies found in the main structure nor in the surrounding environment of the building. ”They also comment that the interior and exterior components of the building appeared intact.

At the moment no technical explanation has been offered the shaking of the building. The weather does not seem an explanation either, since the maximum speed during the day was about 32 km / h, winds that are still a fresh breeze.

