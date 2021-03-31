One of Biden’s dogs pooped at the White House after second bite was reported



There have already been three incidents with the Biden family’s dogs.

Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

This Monday it was reported that Major bit someone else while walking him on the White House grounds. This is the second case.

At those incidents, one of the President’s German Shepherds Joe biden added an “odorous” fact, when defecating in a corridor of the White House.

“As the group of journalists gathered to get into the vans at the South Lawn entrance, Champ and Major were seen in the hallway outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room,” a journalist told The New York Post. . “There was dog poop on the floor. It is not clear which dog was responsible “.

This could spell a trade-off for the Bidens, not least because of Major’s lack of control, who now bit a National Park Service employee on the south lawn of the White House.

It is not clear what President Biden will do with his dog, but in Washington, DC there is a registry of dogs that attack people, although the Humane Rescue Alliance told the Post that the requirement did not apply to official residence.