One of Biden’s dogs bites a person again at the White House

One of the two dogs of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, has bite a person again at the White House after a similar incident earlier this month, CNN television reported Tuesday.

The channel, which cited two people familiar with the matter, specified that Major, one of the two German Shepherds of the Biden family, bit an employee of the US National Park Service on Monday afternoon in the garden of the presidential mansion.

The victim, who was working at the time, had to suspend his work to be attended in the medical unit of the White House.

Michael LaRosa, the spokesman for the American first lady, told CNN that Major “he is still adjusting to his new environment”: “Bit someone during a walk, as a precaution the individual was seen by the WHMU (White House Medical Unit) and then returned to work without injuries “, Indian.

Taken out of the White House a few weeks ago

Earlier this month, the Bidens’ two dogs were transferred from the presidential mansion to Wilmington (Delaware), where the couple have their private residence, after Major bit a member of the president’s security.

Major, 3, is the youngest of the two German Shepherds, while Champ is 13 years old.

Champ was acquired by the President and First Lady after the 2008 Presidential Election in which the former Delaware Senator became Vice President of Barack Obama’s Government (2009-2017), and Major was adopted in 2018.

Before Biden’s inauguration as president, on January 20, the couple announced that they would move into the White House with their dogs and that they would bring a cat.

Major is the first dog out of a kennel living in the White House, and both he and Champ, who Biden acquired from a breeder of these animals, have been seen often playing on the mansion lawn in recent weeks.

Have also appeared in the Oval Office, next to its owner.