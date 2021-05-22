One of Amazon’s stellar soundbars is on sale for $ 40

Your great moment of understanding everything clearly awaits you; and for life (Photo: Amazon).

A low-key proposition: if you have to turn on subtitles or if you constantly find yourself muttering ‘what did that guy say?’ Or rewinding 10 seconds to be able to follow the dialogue of a movie, you may need a soundbar in your life.

A sound bar is a simple addition to your multimedia entertainment system that will greatly increase the volume of your audio. The Sakobs TV soundbar is on sale for $ 40 (previously $ 60) by entering a coupon on the Amazon.com page.

It’s the lowest price ever for this soundbar. In fact, it has earned a five-star rating from over 500 users. Elegant and discreet, it will integrate perfectly into your set of electronic devices.

Of course, you will benefit from free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Still are you not a member? No problem. You can sign up here to try it free for 30 days (by the way, non-Prime members will still benefit from free shipping with orders over $ 25).

Cinema-quality sound

Do you miss going to the movies? We also. The Sakobs TV Soundbar satisfies this irrepressible desire to go to the movies by delivering crystal-clear sound. It measures 40 centimeters long counting its two full-range speakers of 30 watts each and uses a special HD sound technology to enhance on-screen dialogue. That means you will finally hear clearly at the same volume level. Voices are heard with clarity and great detail, while background sounds stay right where they belong: in the background.

A sound with all the precision of a multiplex theater … without sticky floors or snacks with bloated prices (Photo: Amazon).

“A great inexpensive soundbar! It was quite a find, ”enthuses a user delighted with the bar that gave it a five-star rating. “(…) The sound is impressive; especially coming from such a small speaker. It has very deep bass tones, but not so deep as to drown out the overall sound quality… ”.

Read more

Three audio modes Y 3D surround sound

Your new Sakobs TV soundbar offers three different modes (Voice for Movies, General for TV Shows, News and Sports, and Treble for Music) for everything you’ll enjoy on your TV. Just press a button on the remote to automatically adjust audio levels without fiddling with settings. These modes will enhance the music, provide background effects, and improve the overall quality of dialogue. No more having to turn the volume up to ear-shattering levels just to hear dialogue.

How about a dive to accompany that precision? This workhorse has 3D surround sound to turn your living room into a mini movie theater.

“This model has worked perfectly,” shares a satisfied Amazon buyer. “I use the music mode for my Peloton workouts and to play from my online playlists, and I use the TV mode to watch stuff. There is also a movie mode that is similar to TV mode but with less bass … I like that it comes with three different types of cable connection and with the option of bluetooth … Now I just need the pandemic to end to make one! party!”.

Setting up your new Sakobs TV soundbar is very easy. Just connect it to the RCA ports of your TV using the 3.5mm audio auxiliary cable or through the optical digital port and you’re done. It can also be connected via USB and bluetooth, so you can bring your music to a party with a USB stick, smartphone or tablet. You can even connect it to a laptop.

“Good value for money… It is exactly what I wanted. It connects easily and quickly to my laptop or iPhone and the sound reaches the entire space very well ”, adds another user who gave it five stars.

Seriously, at $ 40 (previously $ 60), it’s a steal.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | 10 blatant plagiarisms that made history