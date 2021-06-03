one of Amazfit’s smartwatches collapses on AliExpress

The Amazfit smartwatch is at your fingertips for less than 70 euros. It is a purchase that you cannot go wrong with.

This AliExpress offer brings you one of the most genuine smartwatches on the scene. The Amazfit Stratos Can be yours for only 69 euros, with fast and free shipping from Spain. All you have to do is apply the coupon AEKOLJUN23.

The Amazfit smartwatch has a very attractive design, similar to that of a conventional watch. If you want to show off a smartwatch that looks like a lifetime watch, don’t miss out on its features.

Buy the cheapest Amazfit Stratos

The circular crown of this Amazfit Stratos has been manufactured in porcelain and stainless steel, very premium materials. In addition, its screen reaches the 1.34 inches and displayed in full color.

It will resist splashes and sweat, even you can submerge it to a depth of 50 meters. Designed for sports, it comes with 11 sports modes Among which we find, running, cycling, swimming, elliptical bike, mountaineering and even triathlon. It also incorporates a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

