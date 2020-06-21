That survey reveals that, at the same time, almost one in four adults who are in charge of childcare has eaten less during that period in order to be able to feed those minors.

One in four adults in the UK is at risk of starvation or malnutrition after confinement decreed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a poll released Saturday.

A research team from the British University of Northumbria and Feeding Britain – which organizes food delivery programs – found that 25% of the country’s adult population is experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic what it calls food insecurity.

According to this, this percentage of adults have had difficulties during the period of restrictions to access the food they can afford and it is probable that, as a result, they will have been susceptible to starvation and potential malnutrition.

That survey reveals that, at the same time, almost one in four adults who care for children has eaten less during that period in order to be able to feed those minors.

It also points out that half of all adults in the country have attempted to cope with the pandemic by purchasing less expensive food than they would normally choose.

The survey also found that this number increases to nine out of ten among adults who live in homes where there is less food security and are more susceptible to hunger and potential malnutrition.

These include those who have used strategies to cope with this period, such as wasting less food and planning meals with greater care.

Experts saw that even resorting to tactics like buying less expensive food, going to food banks, or restricting food consumption has not allowed adults to escape freedom from hunger and potential malnutrition.

Andrew Forsey, director of the organization Feeding Britain indicated that the results “reveal how far millions of people in this country go to feed their families during the pandemic.”

Those findings “reveal the difficulty that too many have faced in achieving this while trying to maintain their dignity, independence and self-sufficiency,” he added.

Feeding Britain noted that during an emergency food program they developed during the pandemic to distribute millions of meals before the end of this month “it has become clear that a large group of households, added to the poorest, are having difficulty paying their bills and at the same time put food on the table. ”

People in that group “have been exposed to hunger and potential malnutrition due to a combination of low income and isolation, which has followed a loss of earnings or problems with the aid system.”

For her part, Greta Defeyter, director of the Healthy Life Laboratory of the aforementioned university, added that the results of the survey “present a terrible image of the high percentage of adults experiencing food insecurity in the United Kingdom.”

Defeyter urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “urgently implement a national food strategy” that enhances the supply and accessibility of nutritious food for everyone in this country.