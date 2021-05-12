One night is not enough. ‘The Purge: Infinite’ trailer

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for ‘The Purge: Infinite‘, fifth and final installment of the horror saga by Blumhouse Productions whose premiere in the United States is scheduled to arrive on July 2 (July 16 in Spain). Everardo Gout (‘ Das de gracia ‘) directs the film from from a script written by franchise creator James DeMonaco.

The new delivery follows Adela and her husband Juan living in Texas, where Juan works as a ranchman for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb, fueling the anger and jealousy of Caleb’s son, Dylan. The morning after The Purge, a gang of masked killers attack the Tucker family, including Dylan’s wife and sister, forcing both families to band together and fight as the country turns into chaos and America begins to disintegrate. around it.

The film stars Ana De La Reguera, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Tenoch Huerta, Cassidy Freeman, Will Patton, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi and Gregory Zaragoza, among others. Regarding producers, we have Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller for Platinum Dunes, James DeMonaco and Sebastian K. Lemercier.

Then the trailer and also the first poster of the film.

