One-night, eight-man bantamweight tournament set for tomorrow, Saturday, May 29

NEW YORK and MIAMI – May 28, 2021 – All but one fighter made weight today for the one-night, eight-man Combate Global Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bantamweight (135 pounds) tournament tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, live on Univision (11 pm ET / PT) and TUDN USA (11 pm ET / 8 pm PT) in the US from Univision’s studios in Miami, Fla.

The show will also air in Mexico on both Televisa Nueve and TUDN MX on a 30-minute delay, beginning at 10:30 pm local time.

The event marks the first-ever, one-night, eight-man MMA tournament in the state of Florida, as well as the second of four Combate Global tentpole events this year.

Eduardo “El Pube” Alvarado Osuna (9-6) was .6 pounds over the maximum allowed weight of 135 pounds and has, therefore, been replaced in the tournament by Alex “Coyote” Gonzalez (3-2).

Osuna of Tijuana, BC, Mexico will be bumped down to a tournament reserve bout fight against Rodrigo Garcia (3-1) of Monterrey, NL, Mexico, while Gonzalez, who weighed in at 134.6 pounds and was originally slated to compete in the reserve bout against Garcia, has been elevated to the main draw of the tournament and will collide with David “The Black Spartan” Martinez (3-1) of Coyoacan, CDMX, Mexico.

Martinez weighed in at 134 pounds.

In the opposite tournament bracket comprise of four US fighters, Francisco “Cisco” Rivera, Jr. of Buena Park, Calif. tipped the scales at 134.4 pounds, while his opponent Adam “The American Bully” Martinez of Colorado Springs, Colo. clocked in at 135 pounds.

Manny Vazquez (12-3) of Elmwood Park, Ill. registered a weight of 134.6 pounds and his opponent, Nohelin “Suave” Hernandez (10-4) of Gilroy, Calif. weighed in at 135 pounds.

The winners of the quarterfinal stage bouts in each bracket will meet each other in the semifinal stage of the tournament. The winner of each semifinal bout will represent their respective country and face off in the championship stage of the tournament in a Mexico vs. USA showdown.

Should any of the quarterfinal stage winners in the US bracket be unable to continue his bid in the semifinal stage due to injury, the winner of the tournament reserve bout between Hector “El Matador” Fajardo (4-0) of Sacramento, Calif. and Leodegario “The Mexicutioner” Muniz (4-1) of Tobyhanna, Penn. will replace the injured winner in the tournament.

If any of the quarterfinal stage winners in the Mexico bracket suffer the same fate, the winner of the bout between Garcia and Osuna will replace the injured winner in the tournament.

The tournament’s quarterfinal stage bouts will consist of one, five-minute round; the semifinal stage bouts will consist of three, three-minute rounds; and the championship stage bout will also consist of three, three-minute rounds.

COMPLETE COMBATE GLOBAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Bracket 1:

David Martinez (134 lbs.) Vs. Alex Gonzalez (134.6 lbs.)

Ernesto Ibarra (134.6 lbs.) Vs. Alan Cantu (134.8 lbs.)

Bracket 2:

Francisco Rivera, Jr. (134.4 lbs.) Vs. Adam Martinez (135 lbs.)

Manny Vazquez (134.6 lbs.) Vs. Nohelin Hernandez (135 lbs.)

Reserve Bout 1:

Rodrigo Garcia (132 lbs.) Vs. Eduardo Alvarado Osuna (135.6 lbs.)

Reserve Bout 2:

Hector Fajardo (134.6 lbs.) Vs. Leodegario Muniz (133.8 lbs.)