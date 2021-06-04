One more year, Orbegozo’s low cost fan that Amazon sells for only 21.99 euros begins to sweep away | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The heat is tightening and a great rise in temperatures is approaching, something logical just before summer. If you need a fan for now, Orbegozo sells a model at a bargain price on Amazon.

Like every year on these dates, there are two things that rise rapidly: the maximum temperatures in much of Spain and the price of all kinds of accessories and devices to get rid of the heat. We are talking about fans, air conditioners and air conditioners of all kinds, portable and fixed.

However, despite the price inflation caused by the very high demand, There is a cheap fan model that always stays between 20 and 30 euros on Amazon. It is the Orbegozo SF 0147 and right now it costs only 21.99 euros, close to its all-time low.

It is a fan that year after year sweeps this store and that has already begun to be seen among the best-selling appliances, something that is still surprising, and there are few models that surpass it in terms of price.

Standing fan with 3 speeds, a power of 50 W, 40-centimeter blades and adjustable height.

Its power, 50W with three adjustable speeds, makes it consume little energy – something important now that the new electricity bill is in force – providing a flow of air more than enough to drive away the heat.

If not, there is always the option of betting on a portable air conditioner, although obviously for many offers that there are they are always more expensive and consume more electricity.

It is quite silent and, although obviously its benefits are basic, especially with regard to materials and its solidity, it is more than enough if first of all you want to invest as little as possible.

You can regulate its height and orientation, so little more can be asked for the 22 euros that it has right now as a price on Amazon.

Shipping is free for Amazon Prime users or for those who include it in an order of 29 euros or more. If you haven’t done it before, you can take the opportunity to sign up for Prime’s free trial month with no commitment to stay.

