If there is a country in which Apple dominates with an iron hand, it is the United States. Despite the fact that many users prefer Android and its infinite possibilities, Americans do not think the same. The Cupertino firm has a market share of more than 50% and only Samsung can keep up with a remarkable 26% share. So when an American is asked about his favorite smartphone, the answer is clear: they only think of iPhone.

And we are not talking about teenagers anymore and that is that this age is quite complicated. Social networks are a very important element in the lives of millions of teenagers and of course, going out on Instagram stories with an Android phone is not the same as with a brand new iPhone. Effectively, one more year American teenagers go from Android and just want iPhone in their life.

Young Americans don’t want Android smartphones

Just a year ago, a study claimed that only 1 in 10 American teens would bet on an Android phone as a personal device. A really ridiculous figure that shows Apple’s dominance in his homeland. However, if any of you thought that these figures could have improved in all this time … you were very wrong.

A survey by Piper Sandler, an American investment banking and financial services company, comes to confirm once again that young people in the United States go from Android. 85% of respondents say they already have an iPhone in their hands and 88% of participants acknowledge that their next phone will be one with the logo of the bitten apple on the back, either because it will be their first iPhone or because They will renew the brand.

And it is that despite the fact that most users in the United States really do not know what phone they have in their pants pocket or in their purse, we must recognize that Apple consumers are really much more loyal and faithful to the firm than users Android. Despite the fact that Apple long ago ceased to be an “exclusive” brand (now every neighbor has an iPhone), not a few young people who believe they have a luxury product when purchasing an iPhone.

However behind all this posture, the truth is that Apple has created a practically perfect ecosystem that once it is tested, you do not want or you can not leave. Everything is easy to use, everything works correctly and the fact that a mobile phone, a tablet and a computer complement each other perfectly has caused that many users choose the Apple ecosystem as their choice both at work and at leisure.

Be that as it may, Android has it difficult to regain lost ground in the United States. Taking into account that with each passing year more and more teenagers want an iPhone instead of an Android device, the market share in that country could decrease in a few years. That Android lose even more presence in a country as important as the United States is really bad, we will see if Samsung can continue to maintain its numbers.

Follow Andro4all