Although over time the Instagram website has been improving and completing itself in terms of functions, it is still far from parity. In this sense, in February we learned that the company was testing messages from the web, and today, April 10, Instagram has just announced that Instagram Direct messages are now available to everyone from the browser.

As in mobile applications (iPad regrets the lack of a dedicated application today), direct messages from Instagram in their web version they are accumulated in the same section as that of the comments to the responses.

Sliding into your DMs Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv – Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

The Instagram website finally says goodbye to one of its most important shortcomings, but there is another

From the Instagram website we can already see the Stories and direct messages, something that ordinary users and companies that use the service to manage large accounts will appreciate. Now the simple fact of being able to react to something that we are told privately becomes much more comfortable, without having to pick up the smartphone and waste time opening the application and typing on the virtual keyboard.

The feature integrates seamlessly with the web, and can be accessed from the classic paper plane icon found in the mobile app at the top right. On the web, the location is similar, and is located between the feed icon and the Explore compass icon. Regarding the mobile version, We lose the possibility of sending audios, GIFs and stickers, but we are still able to upload photos that we have in our team.

Before the arrival of a new function, the user can only rejoice, but the truth is that now that it is received, it makes us think about what is still missing: uploading photos from the web. While it is true that in the early days of Instagram the network was completely mobile and there was no point in being able to upload images from the computer, right now the approach is very different, and flexibility that function would lighten many workflows.

Share



Instagram Direct already allows sending messages from the web: one more step to stop depending on the smartphone

Themes



Social networks and communities