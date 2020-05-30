One of the DC / Vertigo live-action series will return to the small screen with a new season despite the fact that strong rumors indicated that its protagonist would no longer be involved in this project. Will Matt Ryan finally be back in his singles series as Constantine or will Tom Ellis return for the sixth season of ‘Lucifer’?

It must be remembered that these two series have been in a moment of uncertainty, in the case of the english exorcist his show had a season of 13 episodes that was canceled by NBC and for which it has been fought for new episodes, while in the case of Luci, it has been mentioned that the fifth season will be his farewell, but it seems that the producers do not agree with this.

So the good news is for the demons of the underworld, as Deadline reported this Friday, May 29 that the actor Tom Ellis renewed contract along with the entire cast to perform the following chapters of ‘Lucifer’ that will be broadcast on the Netflix platform.

According to the same source, the negotiations with the 41-year-old actor were a bit complicated, since in previous interviews he together with producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson indicated that the devil’s story would end in season 5, but at the beginning of the year Netflix Production approached to continue the project; in the end he achieved his goal.

The news that Tom Ellis will return for the sixth season of ‘Lucifer’ could confirm the success that the series has had, even though it was canceled in its third stage when it was produced by FOX, but it was saved thanks to a campaign that its fans made so that the platform of the big N bought the broadcasting rights.

At the moment, the recordings of season five are still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire entertainment industry worldwide, although at the end of the contingency they will return to work to make up for lost time.