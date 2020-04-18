Danna Paola’s days since she has been in quarantine are very varied, The same can be seen in a bikini than to put on a complete show inside her house, but after several days of confinement, the actress and singer has had to come up with new ways to distract herself and this week she succeeded.

The actress who played “Lu” in the Netflix series, Elite, posted on her Instagram stories a fun video with her new occupation: scare your friends and penmates during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Danna shared the moment when she sneaked into hiding to surprise her friends and make them scare as they climb the stairs.

This action was carried out twice with different victims, who were surprised by the interpreter of Sodio.

In the recordings, Danna Paola laughs uncontrollably after achieving her mission, while her victims only see her seriously.

This is the second time that the famous Mexican has this type of behavior towards her friends, last Thursday he had already scared some of his friends in the same hallway of his house.

Danna Paola unfiltered and natural

Quarantine has allowed Danna Paola to discover various facets of her personality and even accept herself as she is.

A few days ago the interpreter faced the confinement with a sensual photograph in front of the mirror and safely showed her body.

“Mirrors destroy our minds … #LoveYourself”, It was the message that Danna wanted to share with her followers on the social network and that quickly went viral.

On another occasion he was sincere and was described as a whimsical and patienceless personSo you can’t wait that long for an item you bought online.

“This quarantine I have realized many things about me that the truth had not come out so much or I had not realized, but this is serious … I am super capricious, I just realized that I am very capricious and I do not like that online orders take so long, I like to go to stores, buy things and bring them to my house, and I am not a big fan of ordering things online because I like this shopping experience ”, thus began his confession on his social network.

Danna Paola explained that she has a distraction in mind and cannot get it because it takes her a long time to get home: “This whole whim is for a toy, like a literal little girl. I want to buy a Lego from the Harry Potter Hogarts Castle to build it and it takes 30 days to arrive, I have no patience, I cannot, I need it today, at the latest tomorrow morning“

“I have patience problems. I want it”, The 24-year-old girl who achieved world fame thanks to her interpretation of Lucrecia Montecinos in Elite said with a laugh.

On another occasion he took the opportunity to reveal some of his hobbies, like touching her hair or not allowing anyone to fix her eyelashes and eyebrows.

“All the time I’m clutching my hair. I mean, all the time I’m seeing my hair look good, I have a hobby with very heavy hair. Eyelashes and eyebrows … I have to do them myself, always, I don’t let anyone do them to me, I am very special with my eyelashes and eyebrows the same … Fun fact: ‘Lu’ has different eyebrows than mine”, He specified about what obsesses him about his physical appearance.

Wearing her orange bikini and a heart attack tan, The also singer openly spoke of the qualities that have helped her consolidate her personality: “I am very sincere, authentic, direct, loving, I like to have a lot of fun, I am very smiling.”

Danna Paola showed her most vulnerable side a few days ago and revealed that she suffers from discomfort thanks to the quarantine: “I ate all the nails on my right hand because of the anxiety of all this, because really, I can’t take it anymore ”.