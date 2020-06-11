In days gone by the universe of the Arrowverse suffered a loss, since the actor Hartley Sawyer He was fired from the series ‘The Flash’ after some awkward tweets resurfaced, something that much of the public celebrated this decision, but apparently the world situation is giving rise to some faces that we never imagined, since another star is being pointed out Incredible as it sounds, Stephen Amell is accused of being a racist.

The actor Stephen Amell was the initiator of the Arrowverse, as he gave life to the character of Arrow in the series of the same name, which has just closed its cycle, leaving a big gap in this great crossover that has become one of the most important, perhaps above the DC Extended Universe, but some recent statements were not very lucky.

During a recent interview for the podcast of Andrew HardingStephen Amell is accused of being a racist after being questioned about the current situation in the US:

“Racism is a systemic problem, but I am not as familiar with it just because I have not seen it in action, personally. Obviously, I see the video of George Floyd being killed by white policemen, I remember the case of Trayvon Martin and all things that they’ve been happening, although most of that, for me personally, has been overshadowed by gun violence. That’s the big thing that’s hard for me to understand, moving to the United States, simply because that doesn’t happen in Canada. absolute”.

These statements caused a wave of negative comments, among which stand out with the comic writer Tee franklin, with whom he had a discussion on social networks as well as with a large number of fans who were amazed at such statements.

Although Stephen Amell is no longer part of this universe today, it seems that these words have tainted the legacy he left behind and perhaps he will not be remembered as the great hero who started the Arrowverse, but with these very unfortunate words.