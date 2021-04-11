One month left for the 30 km / h limit on most streets in Spain

The speed limit for vehicles it will go down from 50 to 30 km / h in most of the streets of all the cities of Spain as of next May 11, as this reduction will affect the one-way or one-way lane roads, with what remains just one month for it to be implemented. This measure approved last November by the Council of Ministers is underway.

The Government intends to generate a new road safety model aligned with the EU and the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) to reduce the number of deaths by 50% and serious injuries in traffic accidents until 2030. So he has given the green light to the bulk of the legal changes that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) had been working on during the last two years.

In that legislative package there is a royal decree on urban measures of traffic that modifies the General Regulation of Circulation and the General Regulation of Vehicles.

That rule, published on November 11 in the Official State Gazette (BOE), sets three generic speed limits on urban roads (currently there is one and it is 50 km / h), as Servimedia was able to verify: 20 km / h for streets with a single carriageway and sidewalk platform, 30 km / h for those with a single lane in each direction of circulation and 50 km / h for those with two or more lanes in each direction (in the latter case, 40 km / h for vehicles with dangerous goods).

The new limits they will come into force six months later of the publication of this royal decree in the BOE, with which it will be a reality on May 11, 2021. This is so that citizens know them properly and so that public administrations have a sufficient period of time to adapt the signals .

Will assume that most streets lower the limit from 50 to 30 km / h (For example, 80% of the streets in Madrid are one-way or one lane per direction). Bus lanes or lanes reserved for taxis or other users do not count in these generic limitations. However, municipalities are allowed to lower these limits and exceptionally raise those from 30 to 50 km / h.

The generic speed limit in crossings will be 50 km / h for all types of vehicles, although it may be lowered by the city council or the owner of the road, and that of highways and highways that pass within the town will remain at 80 km / h, although they may be extended by the municipal authorities or the owners of the tracks.

Sanctions

Breaching the new limits will be considered as serious or very serious offense and it will imply a penalty of a fine of 100 to 600 euros and the loss of up to six points on the card, depending on the speed.

The most significant thing is that drivers now lose points if they circulate above 71 km / h on single-lane or one-lane streets per direction, since the current generic limit is 50 km / h, but they will have less points with 51 km / h thanks to the new norm.

Thus, driving on a street with one lane per direction will mean 100 euros fine when circulating between 31 and 50 km / h; two points less and 300 euros if you go between 51 and 60 km / h; four points less and a penalty of 400 euros if you drive between 61 and 70 km / h; six points less and 500 euros between 71 and 80 km / h, and six points less and 600 euros from 81 km / h.

The royal decree indicates that “the reduction in speed has a direct effect on the accident reduction of the vulnerable, not assuming, on the contrary, a greater slowdown in traffic, motor vehicles in their urban journeys do not exceed average speeds that, in urban centers, are generally higher than 20 km / h “.

The Ministry of the Interior ensures that this modification is not unilateralInstead, cities such as Madrid, Bilbao, Zaragoza, Malaga and Valencia, as well as associations of accident victims and user groups, have contacted the department commanded by Marlaska for several months to request that the speed limit be lowered from 50 to 30 km / h.

In addition, the DGT advocates applying what they call law 80-20 to organize mobility in cities, that is, that 20% of the streets support 80% of the traffic (entrances, exits and connections with boulevards), while 20% of the vehicles pass through 80% of the roads because they are passing through. It is in these passing streets the limit will be lowered from 50 to 30 km / h.