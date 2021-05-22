One month away from primary elections, nine Hispanics compete for the presidencies of NYC counties

In the primary elections that will be held in exactly one month in New York City, not only will the candidates to occupy the seat left by Mayor Bill de Blasio in January 2022 be measured, but also the candidates for the presidency of the five counties that make up the Big Apple. Nine of those candidates in the Democratic arena are of Hispanic origin.

Next June 22 five applicants Democrats will meet in the Bronx to replace Ruben Diaz Jr, who has been the president of the Salsa County for the last 10 years. In this county, one of the poorest in the country and hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, four Latino faces compete to take over that position.

The race for this position is recorded in a spring in which the criminal violence and shootings In all corners of the city, they are beginning to become the main anguish of all New Yorkers, above the same public health crisis unleashed by COVID-19.

The state senator of Puerto Rican origin, Luis Sepúlveda, entered the competition with the flags of his work as a legislator of the District 32 from a county with more than 1.4 million inhabitants, of which more than 54% are of Hispanic origin.

“The core action that must be taken in the Bronx is to fight against the structural evils of poverty and the lack of opportunities to overcome violence. And that is achieved by promoting economic development and improving education in our public schools, ”Sepúlveda describes.

In this county, the 65% of students reach some university degree. While in the rest of the city 85%.

“The other avenue of emergency is to support small businesses. Just the 3% of business entrepreneurs has received some of the contributions from the federal and state governments for pandemic recovery. We must support these business owners, as a way to re-boost the county ”, emphasizes the applicant.

Senator Luis Sepúlveda is in the running for the presidency of the Bronx. (Photo: Mariela Lombard)

Militant of police reform

In this same career is Fernando Cabrera, current District 14 councilor from the Bronx, also of Puerto Rican origin, who outlines in his public addresses in the same way the need for greater investment in schools and in programs to stop violence.

“I am a teacher and the only candidate who has worked in a public school. I know what happens within our campuses, that is why we have worked for funds that exceed the $ 70 million in our position on the Council ”, he said.

Cabrera signs up to be part of one of the “Cure of violence” programs that he calls the “most successful” in the country, he was also one of the local legislators who promoted the police reforms completed last summer.

“I will prioritize affordability, opportunity and safety as we take our municipality to the next level. Public safety is an issue that keeps resonating here in the Bronx. We have worked from the municipality to increase funds for programs to stop violence ”, details the New York City Councilor’s campaign.

Fernando Cabrera raised his arm strong for the police reform in NYC (Photo: Fernando Martínez)

More power to NYPD

Also in the competition for the Bronx are a former New York City Police Department (NYPD) lieutenant and a war veteran. Is about Sammy ravelo, born in Dominican Republic, but that as an immigrant he has had his home in this county for the last 25 years.

A fact that should be highlighted in the middle of this contest is that in The Bronx there has been an increase in 200% of shootings so far in 2021.

Faced with the climate of violence, Ravelo recently tweeted: “My opponents have allowed this environment of anarchy in New York City ”.

The applicant has assured that his campaign is working to have a stronger educational system and more equitable medical care. But he has made no secret of his views on the bail law, the budget cut to the NYPD and the attacks on the Uniformed, as factors that have “escalated violence in this county.”

“Those are the reasons why the criminal element is dominating our avenues. What we are looking for now is return power to the officers, so that they take the reins and the streets ”, has exposed the aspiring to local media.

Ravelo has openly criticized the police reforms carried out in the Big Apple: “The City Council made revisions and made decisions to reduce the power of the police. That insecurity has picked up in our poorest neighborhoods ”, he said.

Bet on judicial reform

From Cuban father and Colombian mother, the assemblywoman of the District 80 Nathalia Fernández, also competes in the Democratic internal for the leadership of this county.

His speech has focused on environmental protection, female empowerment, the defense of the rights of LGBT + communities and more recently in the demand for the expansion of vaccination against COVID-19.

Fernández exposes that in the last budget of the state of New York, from her seat as a legislator she fought to include $ 20 million to finance gang prevention programs and has pushed in hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for violence prevention plans.

“We must keep our neighbors in the Bronx younger off the streets and a learning environment is essential to combat this crisis of violence ”.

Based on the programmatic ideas showcased during the campaign, the Assemblywoman is proud to help lead the fight for reforms in criminal justice.

“In the Assembly, he fought hard to pass a bill that would eliminate cash bail for non-violent crimes, preventing judges from impose unequal financial penalties and prohibitively severe ”stands out in his profile as an aspirant.

He has made a relevant point in his message that jails and prisons are disproportionately full of members of communities of color. And two neighborhoods in the Bronx, Crotona Park East and Morrisania, They are among the highest rates of incarcerated residents in the city.

Antonio Reynoso could make history by becoming the first Latino to lead Brooklyn County. (Photo: F. Martínez)

A Latino could make history in Brooklyn

In the “fight” to replace Eric Adams, current Brooklyn Borough President, who seeks to become Mayor of New York, are confronted 13 candidates.

The most populous county in the Big Apple with more than 2.6 million residents it has also seen in recent years the rising boom of new construction, but also of armed violence. Now, the possibility is being considered that for the first time in its history a Latino occupies the first headquarters county.

Antonio Reynoso, 38 years old and dominican roots, he has been a councilor for the Brooklyn District 34, and has been one of the voices leading the fight to put end to “police violence and the racist policies of criminal justice ”, maintains his central campaign slogan.

Now, Reynoso has drawn a thick line, from being favored with the majority of the votes: “reduce the role of the NYPD in the communities, avoiding excessive vigilance”.

The Democrat ranks at the extreme of terminate 100% of the deposit cash and invest in alternatives to prosecution and incarceration.

Also, as president of that county I would push “Transfer the funds from the NYPD to other agencies for homeless outreach, mental health crisis response and traffic control ”.

His opponent, the union and community leader Robert Ramos Jr., who is also competing to replace Adams, has come up with strategies for “prison school” to end in that county.

“The scheme to incarcerate people of color must be dismantled. Let’s create a Citizen Complaint Review Board whose members are chosen by Brooklyn residents to give it real investigative power and hold law enforcement officials accountable for the use of excessive force ”, Ramos proposes.

Faced with the attacks of one of the districts most affected by gentrification, the applicant proposes that the rent freeze it must continue to protect tenants from unnecessary evictions and more affordable housing must be created using the Area Median Income (AIM) of a neighborhood.

Guillermo Pérez: “Most of the elected leaders in Manhattan respond to the interests of businessmen.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

The Manhattan, Queens and SI challenge

7 applicants signed up in the race for the presidency of the Manhattan county where also a Hispanic of Dominican origin has put his name on the table. Guillermo Pérez, a community activist, teacher and Upper Manhattan Tenant Organizer summarizes his option as a fast track for communities, small businesses and the most vulnerable to have a “real voice” in that role. “Most of Manhattan’s elected leaders serve the interests of the big businessmen and capitals, not from the tenants who evict them, nor from the elderly, much less from the entrepreneurs who seek the American dream, ”said Pérez.

6 candidates are running for president of the borough of Queens, home of thousands of South American families. This list contains the Colombian-American Diana Sánchez who promises a strong emphasis on involving victims of domestic violence and their families in their plans. “I plan to create a process for nonprofits to have strengthened programs. Additionally, we need to provide entrepreneurial grant opportunities for communities of color where the immigration and racism they create a barrier ”, highlights Sánchez.

5 Democratic candidates and 5 Republicans aspire to preside over Staten Island (SI) only conservative bastion from the Big Apple, one of them is César Vargas, a Mexican ‘dreamer’, lawyer, community leader and Navy reservist.

The role of the county president

The president of a county manages an annual budget for social and infrastructure policies, proposes legislation, participates in the zoning changes and makes budget recommendations the City, appoints members for the Planning Commission from New York City and members for community boards.