Exactly a month ago, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, athletes have had to adapt their training and live with uncertainties about competitions in the future. In the period, great sportsmen and even opponents of Brazilians with an eye on gold promoted several methods to deal with the moment.

Sensation of 2020 for breaking the world record in pole vault, the Swedish Armand Duplantis shared a video in which he conducts training in the backyard, with the right rod, batten and a surface to ensure safety during the fall. The young man of only 20 years is one of the great opponents of the Brazilian Thiago Braz, current Olympic champion in the sport.

Armand Duplantis is the biggest rival of Brazilian Thiago Braz in the pole vault (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Legend of the MTB in the Olympic Cross-Country modality and gold medal at the Rio-2016 Games, the Swiss Nino Schurter takes the time to enjoy the family, cook, take care of the garden, but without leaving the training aside. At home, he does balancing activities on a board, with a roller underneath; bicycle training, with support; naval rope and even ventures on the slackline.

Runner-up in Rio, Ivan Zaytsev, an Italian volleyball player, shows his routine alongside his three children. Between paintings and even push-ups beside them, the athlete seeks time to maintain his physical shape.

In beach volleyball, the Norwegian Anders Mol promotes a series of challenges, through their profiles on social media, with physical or recreational activities. It is worth remembering that both Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt believe that Mol and his partner, Christian Sorum, are great opponents with an eye on the highest place on the podium.

Among the sports that will debut in the next edition of the Olympic Games, skateboarding and surfing also have those who adapt their routine. Japanese Sakura Yosozumi, second in the world ranking in Park mode (the same as Yndiara Asp), uses the period to try new maneuvers on a private and closed track, in addition to making origami.

Surfer Michel Bourez, who was born in Tahiti, but will represent France at the Games, uses the period to do various physical activities, in circuit format, with burpees and rope jumping.

