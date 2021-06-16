One million students deserted during the covid pandemic: SEP

One million students dropped out of school during the pandemic, he said Delfina Gomez head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

We have data that one million students dropped out ”of school, he said in a television interview.

Unfortunately we have seen that this pandemic, in addition to health, has also brought emotional situations, situations of dropping out or leaving studies and not only by desire but by necessity of children who do not have money or that the family does not have money to support the payment of a telephone to be able to enter class online ”.

In addition, he indicated that this factor of desertion also occurs because they do not have “connectivity.”

Recognized That this “is one of the main problems we want to attack”And made reference to data from the Survey to Measure the Impact of COVID-19 on Education (ECOVID-ED) 2020, where it was indicated that 5.2 million students from 3 to 29 years of age, that is, 9.6% in In relation to the total population of that age, they are not registered for reasons related to covid-19, such as lack of resources.

An Inegi survey on “students who had dropped out of school. What we have as data is that each secretary of state gives us through what we call the 911 format … we have about a 2.5, 3% maximum of what dropout is, which is equivalent to about a million students ”.

However, he said, “yesterday doing an evaluation we commented that we have to follow up on this”.

And he added: “We are in that process, which is one of the things that benefits us in this attempt to return to classes, to know how our situation is not only in schools and buildings but also in our population, which I insist, is the basics. , and we saw that some institutions are informing us that there are little ones or young people who are now appearing and that for me was great news because I hope that in the cut of this month we can have a safer and more precise data of our abandonment “.

