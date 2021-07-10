One million Sinovac vaccines arrive in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported the arrival this Saturday morning of one million doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, at the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM).

“Shipment landed with another million doses, let’s move on!” He wrote on his Twitter account.

For its part, the Ministry of Health announced that, with this shipment, Mexico adds six million 46 thousand 390 biologicals received only this week from Pfizer, CanSino, Astra Zeneca and Sinovac.

To date, 90 shipments have been received on 104 flights. The sum of doses received and packaged in our country make a total of 66 million 685 thousand 285 biologicals available to all people over 18 years of age.

“We are approaching the new goal of # 70Millions of biologicals in Mexico!” Added the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE).

Shipment landed with another million doses, we move on! pic.twitter.com/GM5Iow4Htm – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) July 10, 2021

* bb