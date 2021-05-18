One million ounce palladium deficit to drive record prices: Metals Focus

Bloomberg

IEA warns that no more oil fields should be developed

(Bloomberg) – The world has a choice: stop developing new oil, gas and coal fields today or face a dangerous rise in global temperatures. That’s the bold assessment by the International Energy Agency, the organization that has passed four decades working to secure oil supplies for industrialized countries. In its new roadmap to achieve net global zero carbon emissions by 2050, the IEA laid out in clear terms what the planet must do to avoid climate change and how far it is from our current reality. Annual progress in terms of efficiency energy should be three times faster over the next decade. Photovoltaic panel installations would have to be similar to the size of the world’s largest solar park, every day until 2030. In three decades, the role of fossil fuels should be completely reversed, from 80% of the world’s energy needs to just a fifth by mid-century. “Our roadmap shows the priority actions that are needed today to ensure the achievement of net zero emissions by 2050, something tight, but still achievable, is not lost,” said Tuesday the executive director of the IEA, Fatih Birol. It is “perhaps the greatest challenge humanity has ever faced.” To achieve this goal, spending on new oil and gas projects must end immediately, although investment in existing fields could continue, the IEA said in the report it prepared. for the COP26 climate talks, scheduled for November. New coal-fired power plants should not be built unless they include technology to capture their emissions, he said. Sales of new cars with internal combustion engines would have to end by 2035, and the role of electric vehicles would expand by 5%. of the current global fleet to 60% by 2030, the IEA said. Demand for oil should fall to 24 million barrels a day by 2050 and never again exceed the level of nearly 100 million barrels seen two years ago Insufficient commitments Reduce emissions to net zero, the point at which greenhouse gases are removed from the atmosphere as quickly as they are added, it is considered vital to limit the rise in average global temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. That is considered the critical threshold if the world wants to avoid disastrous climate change, but it is a path few are following. Governments’ pledges to reduce carbon emissions are insufficient to reach “net zero” in the next three decades and would result in an increase of 2.1 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the IEA argued. “This gap between the rhetoric and action must be shut down if we are to have a chance of reaching net zero by 2050, ”the agency added. Only an “unprecedented transformation” of the global energy system can reach the 1.5 degree Celsius target. The IEA roadmap appears to be at odds with the environmental plans set out by the three major oil companies: BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SA. They all have goals of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, but they intend to continue searching for and developing new oil and gas fields for many years to come. “We don’t need new oil and natural gas fields on our way,” the IEA said. If the world followed that path, oil prices would decline to just $ 25 a barrel by mid-century, from the current price of nearly $ 70. Original Note: Averting Climate Crisis Means No New Oil or Gas Fields, IEA SaysMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP