One million cars did not attend the ITV in the last month

Updated Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – 12:42

The increase of cars that circulate in Spain continues without the guarantee of good operation.

More than a million of the almost 2.1 million vehicles that will have to have passed the ITV in the last month have not done so yet. This is the information given in a statement by the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (Aeca-ITV), which blames the “confusion generated after the extensions granted to the ITV during the first state of alarm“.

“Many drivers are currently on the road without even knowing that they have expired technical inspection“, they clarify from Aeca, that they point out that to circulate without the ITV in force is qualified as a serious or very serious infringement and that can entail a penalty of up to 200 euros for driving with an expired or unfavorable ITV or up to 500 euros for driving with a negative ITV.

In addition, from Aeca they also warn that Last year a total of 434,479 fines were imposed for not having the ITV properly regularized; Only surpassed by penalties for speeding (which lead this ranking with more than two million complaints). Finally, the association also notes that In the event of an accident, if a vehicle does not have a valid ITV, it will not be covered by your insurance company., which could cause high expenses for the owner of the vehicle depending on the seriousness of the event.

