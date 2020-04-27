CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Despite some privacy concerns, more than a million people in Australia downloaded an app designed to speed up the tracking of coronavirus patient contacts, authorities announced Sunday.

In the 12 hours since the app developed in Australia was launched on Sunday night, 1.13 million of the 26 million inhabitants of the country had downloaded it to their cell phone.

Health Director Damian Murphy said Monday he was “very excited” about the app’s initial popularity.

The authorities wanted to quickly pass a law in Parliament to outlaw the use of data collected for any other purpose than to locate possible infected with COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus. Authorities also promised to release the program’s source code in two weeks so that independent analysts could analyze its operation and its privacy implications.

For the system to be effective, at least 40% of the Australian population would have to use the tool, based on the TraceTogether app in Singapore.

If a user is diagnosed with COVID-19, the user can upload the encrypted application data to identify other users who have been around for 15 minutes or more in the previous three weeks.

The government hoped that the system would allow the country to reopen the economy safely, allowing health authorities to quickly identify and contain new outbreaks of infection. Australia planned to resume non-urgent surgeries this week for the first time since March 27, as confidence grows that hospitals will not be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

Australia has registered 6,720 cases of the virus, of which 83 have died. Monday there were 27 seriously ill patients in hospitals hooked up to respirators.