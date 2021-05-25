One million animal and plant species “are heading towards extinction”

05/25/2021 at 8:33 AM CEST

The world’s biodiversity is shrinking at breakneck speed. One in seven species of all known species is heading towards extinction and many others are in decline. The cause, scientists point out, is uniquely human. We are immersed in the sixth global extinction that affects the planet and that will have strong impacts on people’s lives.

Of the seven million known species of animals and plants on Earth, more than a million are heading “hopelessly towards extinction & rdquor; and 25 percent of all of them “suffer some degree of threat & rdquor ;, according to the professor of Ecology at the University of Oviedo, Daniel García.

These figures “represent an extinction situation equivalent to the great global extinctions that we know through fossils, such as the one at the end of the Cretaceous, which swept the dinosaurs away & rdquor ;, García explained to Efe on the occasion of the commemoration, this past Saturday, the International Day of Biological Diversity.

In his opinion, “we are in the middle of the sixth mass extinction of the planet & rdquor ;, only that, unlike the previous ones,” this time it’s happening in just a few hundred years& rdquor ;.

García has lamented that “the biodiversity that we know and that we still do not know, which seems to be a large portion, is in crisis & rdquor; and the populations of “many species” are being reduced “severely” such as, for example, wild vertebrate animals, whose numbers “have halved in the last 50 years”.

However, “we still have time to reverse or, at least, to cushion the biodiversity crisis to a great extent & rdquor; because the ultimate cause is “exclusively anthropogenic & rdquor; and it is related to the unsustainable use of natural resources by the human species.

The solution “is not simple, but it is feasible & rdquor; And, according to this specialist, it involves increasing the extension of protected areas and nature reserves to ensure more species and more habitats in a situation of low impact and exploitation, as well as actively recovering degraded ecosystems and decimated populations through ecological restoration measures, such as forest recovery.

To this must be added the promotion of sustainable development so that “we use natural resources without depriving the next generations of them & rdquor ;.

García has insisted that a mass extinction of species, from a “purely utilitarian” perspective, supposes “a huge shot in the foot of humanity & rdquor;, because consumer goods disappear, such as fish from collapsed fisheries or wood from razed forests.

This loss includes the loss of ecosystem services, that is, functions of biodiversity that ecosystems offer and that “have a direct impact on our well-being & rdquor ;, such as biological control of pests or pollination, which” we need to produce our crops & rdquor ;, in addition to climate control, erosion and argayos, which “we need to live safely & rdquor ;.

In addition, with less biodiversity “we lose health because the destruction of habitats kills plants that contain new drugs & rdquor; and, furthermore, “it encourages the spread of communicable diseases from animals to people & rdquor ;.

Finally, heritage is lost because “species and natural landscapes have an intrinsic and ethical value for many of us & rdquor ;, has emphasized this expert.

The person in charge of the Species Program of WWF Spain, Gema Rodríguez, has insisted to Efe in the same sense, describing the situation in Spain as “worrisome & rdquor ;, because, even having the” richest biodiversity & rdquor; in Europe, it is the country “in which it is most threatened & rdquor ;.

The most threatened habitats are rivers and wetlands, since, according to 2020 data, in Spain “100% of freshwater fish species are in an unfavorable state of conservation & rdquor ;.

Many others are “critically endangered & rdquor; such as the European mink, the grouse, the lesser shrike, the Cartagena rockrose, the gray teal or the common nacre.

“Human dependence on biodiversity is total & rdquor;, has summarized Rodríguez, who has defended that it is not about “enjoying a healthy environment or knowing that our children will see rhinos & rdquor ;, but that survival“ depends on ecosystems, their functionality and their services & rdquor ;.

