One less hurdle to the perovskite solar cell revolution

Imagine a television so thin that it can be rolled up like a newspaper, or a thin film like a curtain that can cover an entire building and generate solar energy. The class of materials known as perovskite could make these and similar things possible.

Perovskite is a type of mineral, but the word can also refer to a class of laboratory-made materials that share the same unique crystal structure as the mineral and possess properties such as photoconductivity and the ability to turn into inks. This last property is what allows perovskites to be printed on flexible pieces of plastic, similar to how newspapers are printed. This could make it possible one day to print very efficient and ultra-thin solar cells, televisions and LED lamps, all thin and flexible enough to be able to be rolled up when not in use.

Since the 1950s, most solar cells have been made from silicon wafers, which are what convert light into electricity. Standard industrial silicon solar cells typically convert with an efficiency of between 18% and 22%. Perovskites are a much newer technology, but their efficiency is increasing at an unprecedented rate – from 3% in 2006 to 25% today. Furthermore, perovskite solar cells are cheaper than silicon ones because they require much less material quantity and also less production time.

The reason perovskites are not more widely used yet is that, being a relatively new technology, they are still very unstable. To overcome this instability, the team of Adam Printz, professor of chemical and environmental engineering at the University of Arizona in the United States, has developed a new printing process, which it is now refining.

Adam Printz. (Photo: University of Arizona College of Engineering)

Perovskite materials are made by spreading a thin layer of special ink on a surface and then heating the ink to cause the perovskite crystal structure to form. This printed film is made up of many tiny grains separated by zones that act as borders between them. Under a high-powered microscope, the whole looks like dried, cracked mud. It is in these border areas, which are more chemically reactive than the grains themselves, where things can get complicated.

These boundary areas can interact with moisture in the air and cause perovskite to become a completely different material that does not absorb light, rendering it useless. Printz and his collaborators are achieving with their new process to minimize the surface occupied by these boundaries between grains so that these reactions do not take place, or very little, and the perovskite remains stable.

Throughout this three-year project, Printz and his colleagues will try to reduce grain boundaries by 90%. With all the improvements, they hope to increase the capacity of the perovskite solar cells by 50% to maintain their efficiency over time. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)